The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (20-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the N/A Region of the bracket up for grabs on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Baylor vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 72.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 58.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Baylor is 18-7.

UConn is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.

The Huskies average 13.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Bears give up (63.1).

When UConn puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 21-3.

When Baylor gives up fewer than 76.3 points, it is 19-6.

The Huskies shoot 49.5% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bears allow defensively.

The Bears' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

Baylor Schedule