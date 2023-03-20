The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (20-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the N/A Region of the bracket up for grabs on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Baylor vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears' 72.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 58.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.4 points, Baylor is 18-7.
  • UConn is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Huskies average 13.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Bears give up (63.1).
  • When UConn puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 21-3.
  • When Baylor gives up fewer than 76.3 points, it is 19-6.
  • The Huskies shoot 49.5% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bears allow defensively.
  • The Bears' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 West Virginia L 63-52 Ferrell Center
3/10/2023 Iowa State L 74-63 Municipal Auditorium
3/18/2023 Alabama W 78-74 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
3/20/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

