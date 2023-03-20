The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27), on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to extend an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (36-35).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.1 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are giving up 112.2 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Mavericks score 113.8 points per game (17th in NBA) and give up 113.3 (14th in league) for a +40 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up 229.9 points per game between them, 2.4 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Memphis has put together a 32-34-4 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas has won 26 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 45 times.

Mavericks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1000 -699 Grizzlies +2200 +900 -10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Mavericks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.