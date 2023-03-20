Find the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (36-35), which currently has four players listed (including Kyrie Irving), as the Mavericks prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) at FedExForum on Monday, March 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Mavericks' last outing on Friday ended in a 111-110 win against the Lakers. Irving scored 38 points in the Mavericks' victory, leading the team.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Foot 27.4 5.1 5.6 Luka Doncic PG Out Thigh 33 8.6 8 Markieff Morris PF Out Knee 3.3 1.9 0.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Questionable Illness 14.2 3.6 1.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: Questionable (Calf), Ja Morant: Out (Reconditioning), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks put up an average of 113.8 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies allow.

Dallas is 24-12 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

The Mavericks are posting 115.9 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.8.

Dallas makes 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 4.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.1% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 35.1%.

The Mavericks average 114.2 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while conceding 113.4 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -5 227

