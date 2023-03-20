The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) will host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) after winning eight straight home games.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 29-19 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 29th.

The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies give up.

Dallas has put together a 24-12 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks score more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (112.5), and also give up fewer points at home (111.2) than away (115.3).

Dallas is allowing fewer points at home (111.2 per game) than on the road (115.3).

The Mavericks average 1.4 fewer assists per game at home (21.9) than on the road (23.3).

Mavericks Injuries