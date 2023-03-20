How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) will host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) after winning eight straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas is 29-19 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 29th.
- The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies give up.
- Dallas has put together a 24-12 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks score more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (112.5), and also give up fewer points at home (111.2) than away (115.3).
- Dallas is allowing fewer points at home (111.2 per game) than on the road (115.3).
- The Mavericks average 1.4 fewer assists per game at home (21.9) than on the road (23.3).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyrie Irving
|Questionable
|Foot
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Markieff Morris
|Questionable
|Knee
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Questionable
|Illness
