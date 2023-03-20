Rice vs. Southern Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12) take on the Rice Owls (19-15) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Utah vs. Rice matchup in this article.
Rice vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Rice vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Utah Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
Rice vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends
- Rice has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Owls have an ATS record of 3-4.
- Southern Utah has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
- The Thunderbirds and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times this season.
