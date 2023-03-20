The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12) take on the Rice Owls (19-15) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Utah vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Rice vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Rice vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Utah Moneyline Rice Moneyline

Rice vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Rice has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Owls have an ATS record of 3-4.

Southern Utah has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.

The Thunderbirds and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times this season.

