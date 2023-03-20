Monday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (26-9) and the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) clashing at Moody Center (on March 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 win for Texas.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 79-40 win over East Carolina in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns notched their best win of the season on January 25, when they beat the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.

The Longhorns have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Texas has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 64-38 victory over the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4.

The Cardinals have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

The Longhorns have tied for the 122nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15

83-81 over Drake (No. 44) on March 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +577 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.5 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 57 per contest (27th in college basketball).

With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Texas is putting up 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (73.5 PPG).

The Longhorns are averaging 78.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 71.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Texas is allowing 53 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 63.9.

The Longhorns' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, putting up 66 points a contest compared to the 73.5 they've averaged this season.

Louisville Performance Insights