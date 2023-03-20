Monday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (26-9) and the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) clashing at Moody Center (on March 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 win for Texas.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 79-40 victory over East Carolina in their last outing on Saturday.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62

Texas Schedule Analysis

On January 25, the Longhorns claimed their signature win of the season, a 78-58 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25.

The Longhorns have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).

Texas has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 121st-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15

83-81 over Drake (No. 45) on March 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 73.5 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 57 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +577 scoring differential overall.

In conference games, Texas scores fewer points per contest (72.3) than its season average (73.5).

The Longhorns are posting 78.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (71.9).

Texas allows 53 points per game in home games this year, compared to 63.9 in away games.

The Longhorns' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 66 points a contest compared to the 73.5 they've averaged this season.

Louisville Performance Insights