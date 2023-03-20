Monday's game at Moody Center has the Texas Longhorns (26-9) taking on the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) at 7:00 PM ET on March 20. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 win for Texas, who are favored by our model.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 79-40 victory against East Carolina in their last outing on Saturday.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62

Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on January 25 by a score of 78-58, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Longhorns have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals registered their best win of the season on March 4, when they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-38.

The Cardinals have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 121st-most in Division 1.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15

83-81 over Drake (No. 45) on March 18

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +577 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.5 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 57.0 per contest (27th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Texas tallies fewer points per game (72.3) than its overall average (73.5).

The Longhorns put up 78.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 71.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

Texas gives up 53.0 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 63.9 when playing on the road.

The Longhorns have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 66.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 73.5 they've scored this season.

Louisville Performance Insights