Texas vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Monday's game at Moody Center has the Texas Longhorns (26-9) taking on the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) at 7:00 PM ET on March 20. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 win for Texas, who are favored by our model.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 79-40 victory against East Carolina in their last outing on Saturday.
Texas vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62
Texas Schedule Analysis
- When the Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on January 25 by a score of 78-58, it was their best win of the season so far.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals registered their best win of the season on March 4, when they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-38.
- The Cardinals have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 121st-most in Division 1.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15
- 83-81 over Drake (No. 45) on March 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns' +577 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.5 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 57.0 per contest (27th in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Texas tallies fewer points per game (72.3) than its overall average (73.5).
- The Longhorns put up 78.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 71.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- Texas gives up 53.0 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 63.9 when playing on the road.
- The Longhorns have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 66.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 73.5 they've scored this season.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +326 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (49th in college basketball) and give up 63.7 per contest (161st in college basketball).
- In conference action, Louisville is scoring fewer points (69.9 per game) than it is overall (73.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Cardinals are averaging 6.1 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (71.1).
- At home, Louisville gives up 62.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 64.9.
- The Cardinals have performed worse offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 70.6 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 73.1.
