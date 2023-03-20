Texas vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (26-9) versus the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 79-40 win against East Carolina in their last game on Saturday.
Texas vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature win of the season came in a 78-58 victory versus the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on January 25.
- The Longhorns have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
- Texas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 73.5 points per game to rank 45th in college basketball while giving up 57 per contest to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +577 scoring differential overall.
- With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 tilts, Texas is putting up 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (73.5 PPG).
- The Longhorns are scoring 78.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (71.9).
- In 2022-23, Texas is surrendering 53 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 63.9.
- The Longhorns have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 66 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.5 points fewer than the 73.5 they've scored this year.
