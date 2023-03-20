The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (26-9) will compete with the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (24-11) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips off at 7:00 PM.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 73.1 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57 the Longhorns allow.

When it scores more than 57 points, Louisville is 21-5.

Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.

The Longhorns record 9.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Cardinals give up (63.7).

Texas is 22-4 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Louisville is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

The Longhorns are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (40.1%).

The Cardinals' 45 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.9 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Schedule