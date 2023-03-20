Texas Tech vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the SMU Mustangs (17-12) matching up with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-63 victory for SMU, so expect a tight matchup.
In their last game on Thursday, the Red Raiders claimed a 67-54 win over UTEP.
Texas Tech vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 66, Texas Tech 63
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders captured their signature win of the season on January 18, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 68-64.
- The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 36th-most.
- The Mustangs have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-64 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 18
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 24) on November 25
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on February 5
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 14
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders put up 69.3 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (250th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.
- In Big 12 action, Texas Tech has averaged 1.6 fewer points (67.7) than overall (69.3) in 2022-23.
- The Red Raiders are putting up more points at home (70.5 per game) than away (65.8).
- At home Texas Tech is conceding 64.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than it is on the road (72.4).
- The Red Raiders have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, putting up 65.9 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points their than season average of 69.3.
