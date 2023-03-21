The Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) and the North Texas Mean Green (28-7) play in a matchup with no set line at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Mean Green Betting Records & Stats

In the Mean Green's 29 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (48.3%).

North Texas has a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

North Texas (15-14-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.2% of the time, 6.5% more often than Oklahoma State (14-17-0) this season.

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 68.5 133.2 65.8 121.4 136.9 North Texas 64.7 133.2 55.6 121.4 120.6

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

North Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Mean Green have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

The Mean Green score an average of 64.7 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 65.8 the Cowboys give up.

North Texas has put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 14-0 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Oklahoma State vs. North Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 14-17-0 15-16-0 North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits

Oklahoma State North Texas 12-5 Home Record 14-2 6-7 Away Record 9-3 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

