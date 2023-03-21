How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (38-19-13) will host the Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
You can watch the Kraken-Stars matchup on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 191 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 240 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|70
|41
|47
|88
|54
|54
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|70
|29
|38
|67
|36
|47
|59.6%
|Roope Hintz
|62
|32
|33
|65
|32
|21
|51.4%
|Joe Pavelski
|70
|19
|45
|64
|44
|28
|52.8%
|Miro Heiskanen
|67
|10
|49
|59
|50
|43
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.2 goals per game (220 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- With 240 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|69
|13
|44
|57
|47
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|66
|33
|21
|54
|22
|48
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|69
|16
|37
|53
|27
|47
|44.3%
|Matthew Beniers
|67
|19
|30
|49
|39
|47
|42.3%
|Yanni Gourde
|68
|11
|32
|43
|24
|54
|49.7%
