Dwight Powell and his Dallas Mavericks teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies, Powell had six points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Powell, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dwight Powell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.9 7.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists -- 0.9 1.5 PRA -- 12.1 12.7 PR 10.5 11.2 11.2



Dwight Powell Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Dwight Powell has made 2.6 shots per game, which accounts for 6.2% of his team's total makes.

Powell's opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 105.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 117.9 points per contest, which is 25th-best in the league.

Conceding 43.7 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 16th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.8 assists per game.

Dwight Powell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 30 10 7 1 0 1 4 11/29/2022 18 4 3 0 0 1 0

