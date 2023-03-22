The Golden State Warriors (37-36) play the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -2.5 234.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 27 of 72 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Dallas' contests this season is 227, 7.5 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Dallas has compiled a 27-44-0 record against the spread.
  • The Mavericks have won in eight, or 30.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Dallas has a record of 5-15, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Mavericks Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 39 53.4% 118.3 232 117.9 231.1 233.2
Mavericks 27 37.5% 113.7 232 113.2 231.1 224.1

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Five of the Mavericks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (15-20-0) than at home (12-24-0).
  • The Mavericks put up an average of 113.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors allow.
  • Dallas has put together a 15-13 ATS record and a 19-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 34-39 22-22 41-32
Mavericks 27-44 10-11 39-33

Mavericks vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Mavericks
118.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
28-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-13
31-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-9
117.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.2
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
21-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-28
24-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-21

