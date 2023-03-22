Mavericks vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors (37-36) play the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-2.5
|234.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 27 of 72 games this season.
- The average over/under for Dallas' contests this season is 227, 7.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Dallas has compiled a 27-44-0 record against the spread.
- The Mavericks have won in eight, or 30.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Dallas has a record of 5-15, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|39
|53.4%
|118.3
|232
|117.9
|231.1
|233.2
|Mavericks
|27
|37.5%
|113.7
|232
|113.2
|231.1
|224.1
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Mavericks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (15-20-0) than at home (12-24-0).
- The Mavericks put up an average of 113.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors allow.
- Dallas has put together a 15-13 ATS record and a 19-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|34-39
|22-22
|41-32
|Mavericks
|27-44
|10-11
|39-33
Mavericks vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Mavericks
|118.3
|113.7
|2
|17
|28-22
|15-13
|31-19
|19-9
|117.9
|113.2
|25
|15
|21-6
|23-28
|24-3
|31-21
