The Dallas Mavericks (36-36) will be monitoring four players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, as they prepare for their Wednesday, March 22 game against the Golden State Warriors (37-36) at American Airlines Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks head into this matchup after a 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday. Irving's team-leading 28 points paced the Mavericks in the losing effort.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Foot 27.4 5.1 5.5 Luka Doncic PG Questionable Thigh 33.0 8.6 8.0 Markieff Morris PF Questionable Knee 3.3 1.9 0.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Questionable Illness 14.0 3.6 1.7

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: Questionable (Back), Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Draymond Green: Questionable (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks record 113.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors give up.

Dallas is 19-9 when scoring more than 117.9 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Mavericks have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 115.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 113.7 they've put up over the course of this season.

Dallas knocks down 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 37.1% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.0 per game its opponents make at a 35.0% rate.

The Mavericks score 114.2 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the league), while giving up 113.5 points per 100 possessions (20th in the NBA).

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em 236

