Luka Doncic Injury Status - Mavericks vs. Warriors Injury Report March 22
The Dallas Mavericks (36-36) will be monitoring four players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, as they prepare for their Wednesday, March 22 game against the Golden State Warriors (37-36) at American Airlines Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Mavericks head into this matchup after a 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday. Irving's team-leading 28 points paced the Mavericks in the losing effort.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|27.4
|5.1
|5.5
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Questionable
|Thigh
|33.0
|8.6
|8.0
|Markieff Morris
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|3.3
|1.9
|0.8
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|14.0
|3.6
|1.7
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: Questionable (Back), Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Draymond Green: Questionable (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)
Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA
Mavericks Season Insights
- The Mavericks record 113.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors give up.
- Dallas is 19-9 when scoring more than 117.9 points.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Mavericks have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 115.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 113.7 they've put up over the course of this season.
- Dallas knocks down 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 37.1% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.0 per game its opponents make at a 35.0% rate.
- The Mavericks score 114.2 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the league), while giving up 113.5 points per 100 possessions (20th in the NBA).
Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pick 'em
|236
