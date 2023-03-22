The Dallas Mavericks (36-36) face the Golden State Warriors (37-36) on March 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mavericks have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
  • Dallas has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.
  • The 113.7 points per game the Mavericks average are only 4.2 fewer points than the Warriors give up (117.9).
  • Dallas has a 19-9 record when putting up more than 117.9 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, the Mavericks are putting up 2.7 more points per game (115.1) than they are when playing on the road (112.4).
  • Dallas is surrendering 111.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (115.3).
  • When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.8) than when playing on the road (15.4). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Mavericks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kyrie Irving Questionable Foot
Luka Doncic Questionable Thigh
Markieff Morris Questionable Knee
Tim Hardaway Jr. Questionable Illness

