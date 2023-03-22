Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (37-36) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) as just 1-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Warriors 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Warriors (34-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 46.6% of the time, 10.5% more often than the Mavericks (26-42-4) this year.
- Golden State (24-23-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (50%) than Dallas (11-12-2) does as a 1+-point underdog (44%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Dallas and its opponents don't do it as often (52.8% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (56.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 30-19, a better record than the Mavericks have posted (7-18) as moneyline underdogs.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- Dallas scores 113.7 points per game and allow 113.2, making them 17th in the league on offense and 15th on defense.
- This season the Mavericks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.6 per game.
- The Mavericks are the third-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.1 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.1%).
- In 2022-23, Dallas has attempted 48.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 51.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.1% of Dallas' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 61.9% have been 2-pointers.
