A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) to determine which of the squads is heading to the Midwest Regional final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-7.5) 137.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-7) 138 -320 +265 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-7.5) 137.5 -345 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
  • Miami (FL) has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +360
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • The Cougars have experienced the 80th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the start of the season to +360.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4500
  • The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4500, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.