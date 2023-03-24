The No. 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston has put together a 19-16-1 ATS record so far this year.

Cougars games have hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami (FL) has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

In the Hurricanes' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Sportsbooks rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.

Bookmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +360. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have had the 56th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +4500.

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.

