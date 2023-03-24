The No. 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston has covered 19 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami (FL) has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Houston is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the beginning of the season to +360. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.

With odds of +360, Houston has been given a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +4500, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +4500, Miami (FL) has been given a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.

