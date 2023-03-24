Houston vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) or the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:15 PM on Friday.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-6.5)
|138.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7)
|138
|-285
|+240
|PointsBet
|Houston (-6.5)
|137.5
|-303
|+240
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games have gone over the point total.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 19-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have had the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the start to +360.
- The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4500, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.
