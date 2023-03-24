A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) playing against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 7:15 PM, with the winner advancing to the Midwest Regional final.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston has put together a 19-16-1 ATS record so far this year.

Cougars games have hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami (FL) has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Houston is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Cougars' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the start of the season to +360, the 80th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +360, Houston has been given a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +4500.

With odds of +4500, Miami (FL) has been given a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.

