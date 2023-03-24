Houston vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:15 PM.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7)
|138
|-305
|+255
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7)
|137.5
|-323
|+250
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.
- In the Cougars' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Miami (FL) has covered 19 times in 33 chances against the spread this year.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Hurricanes' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- Houston is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the beginning to +360.
- The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 55th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.