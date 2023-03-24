A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) to determine which of the teams is heading to the Midwest Regional final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-7.5) 137.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-7) 138 -305 +255 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-7) 137.5 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.
  • Cougars games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +360
  • Bookmakers rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.
  • The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +360, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +360, Houston has been given a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4500
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the start to +4500.
  • Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

