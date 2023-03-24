Friday's game features the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) squaring off at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 7:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 victory for Houston.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Miami (FL). The two sides are expected to go over the 137.5 total.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +270

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Houston has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 16-11-0. The Cougars have hit the over in 15 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 13 times. The teams average 154 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game with a +658 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.9 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 56.6 per contest (second in college basketball).

The 35.9 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 14th in the nation, and are 8.5 more than the 27.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Houston makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (173rd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 27.4%.

The Cougars rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in college basketball, allowing 76.2 points per 100 possessions.

Houston has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (78th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.