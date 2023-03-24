Friday's game between the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Houston should cover the spread, which is listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -375, Miami (FL) +290

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Houston has gone 17-16-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 16-11-0. The Cougars have a 15-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 13-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 154 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while allowing 56.6 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +658 scoring differential overall.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.4 per outing.

Houston makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (173rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.4%.

The Cougars rank 19th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Houston has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.5 (14th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (78th in college basketball).

