Friday's contest features the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) facing off at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 7:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 victory for Houston.

According to our computer prediction, Houston is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 138.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami +280

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Houston vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Houston has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami is 16-11-0. The Cougars are 15-18-0 and the Hurricanes are 13-17-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 154 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +658 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are giving up 56.6 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 14th in the country, and are 8.5 more than the 27.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Houston connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (172nd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 27.4%.

The Cougars rank 20th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Houston has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.5 per game (14th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (79th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.