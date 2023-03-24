Friday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (33-3) against the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) against Miami (FL). The two sides are expected to exceed the 137.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +260

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Houston is 17-16-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 16-11-0. The Cougars have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 13 times. The two teams average 154 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game with a +658 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.9 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 56.6 per contest (second in college basketball).

The 35.9 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 14th in college basketball, and are 8.5 more than the 27.4 its opponents grab per outing.

Houston hits 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.6 (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Cougars rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in college basketball, allowing 76.2 points per 100 possessions.

Houston wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.