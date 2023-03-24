Friday's game between the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston is projected to cover the spread (7.5) versus Miami (FL). The two teams are projected to eclipse the 137.5 total.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +270

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Houston has a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 16-11-0 ATS. A total of 15 out of the Cougars' games this season have gone over the point total, and 13 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The two teams score 154 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +658 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are giving up 56.6 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Houston records 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 27.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.5 boards per game.

Houston makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.2).

The Cougars average 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allow 76.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (14th in college basketball action), 3.8 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (79th in college basketball).

