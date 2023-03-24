On Friday at T-Mobile Center, the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) collide at 7:15 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Houston's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Houston defeated Auburn 81-64. With 26 points, Tramon Mark was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Miami (FL) defeated Indiana 85-69. With 27 points, Isaiah Wong was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser paces his squad in both points (16.9) and assists (3.1) per game, and also averages 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts posts a team-best 7.8 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's putting up 10.3 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.5% from the floor.

Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also posts 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarace Walker puts up 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Mark posts 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier tops the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and puts up 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller gets the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack is putting up 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Hurricanes get 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)