Top Players to Watch: Houston vs. Miami (FL) - Sweet 16
When the Houston Cougars and Miami Hurricanes square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier will be two of the high-profile players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Houston's Last Game
In its previous game, Houston defeated Auburn on Saturday, 81-64. Its high scorer was Tramon Mark with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tramon Mark
|26
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marcus Sasser
|22
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Jamal Shead
|10
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
Miami (FL)'s Last Game
Miami (FL) was victorious in its most recent game versus Indiana, 85-69, on Sunday. Isaiah Wong led the way with 27 points, and also had eight boards and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Isaiah Wong
|27
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Jordan Miller
|19
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Nijel Pack
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Houston Players to Watch
Sasser puts up 16.9 points and 3.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.8 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
J'wan Roberts leads the Cougars at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 10.3 points.
Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.
Jarace Walker averages 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.
Mark averages 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
Omier is averaging a team-leading 10.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the floor.
The Hurricanes get 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jordan Miller.
Nijel Pack gets the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Wooga Poplar is averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|J'wan Roberts
|11.5
|9.9
|1.8
|0.8
|1.9
|0
|Jamal Shead
|13.2
|2.1
|4.7
|1.9
|0.4
|1.3
|Jarace Walker
|9.7
|7.5
|1.7
|0.9
|2
|0.9
|Marcus Sasser
|16
|2.6
|2.2
|1.3
|0.1
|2.5
|Tramon Mark
|10.9
|5.5
|2
|1.4
|0.3
|0.9
Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Miller
|15.8
|7.6
|2.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.6
|Norchad Omier
|12.3
|9.9
|1.2
|1.1
|0.9
|0.2
|Isaiah Wong
|16.5
|4.3
|2.8
|1
|0.2
|1.6
|Nijel Pack
|14.7
|2.7
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.2
|Wooga Poplar
|9.8
|3.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|1.5
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.