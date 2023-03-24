Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, when the Houston Cougars match up with the Miami Hurricanes in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Houston's Last Game

In its most recent game, Houston defeated Auburn on Saturday, 81-64. Tramon Mark scored a team-high 26 points (and added zero assists and nine rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

Miami (FL) was victorious in its previous game against Indiana, 85-69, on Sunday. Isaiah Wong starred with 27 points, plus eight boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser averages a team-high 16.9 points per contest. He is also posting 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

J'wan Roberts paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead averages a team-best 5.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarace Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Mark is posting 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is putting up a team-high 10.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the field.

Jordan Miller gives the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack is putting up 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)