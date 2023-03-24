Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Houston Cougars and the Miami Hurricanes at T-Mobile Center at 7:15 PM ET features the Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Houston's Last Game

Houston won its most recent game against Auburn, 81-64, on Saturday. Tramon Mark was its leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Miami (FL) defeated Indiana on Sunday, 85-69. Its high scorer was Isaiah Wong with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser leads the Cougars at 16.9 points per game, while also averaging 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

J'wan Roberts paces the Cougars at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 10.3 points.

Jamal Shead leads his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also averages 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarace Walker posts 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field.

Mark puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is averaging a team-leading 10.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the field.

Jordan Miller gives the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Wooga Poplar gives the Hurricanes 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)