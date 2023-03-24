Top Players to Watch: Houston vs. Miami (FL) - Sweet 16
Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, when the Houston Cougars match up with the Miami Hurricanes in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Houston's Last Game
On Saturday, in its most recent game, Houston defeated Auburn 81-64. With 26 points, Tramon Mark was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tramon Mark
|26
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marcus Sasser
|22
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Jamal Shead
|10
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
Miami (FL)'s Last Game
On Sunday, in its most recent game, Miami (FL) defeated Indiana 85-69. With 27 points, Isaiah Wong was its top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Isaiah Wong
|27
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Jordan Miller
|19
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Nijel Pack
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Houston Players to Watch
Sasser leads his team in both points (16.9) and assists (3.1) per game, and also averages 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
J'wan Roberts is tops on the Cougars at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 10.3 points.
Jamal Shead averages a team-high 5.4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Jarace Walker averages 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor.
Mark is averaging 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 1.2 assists.
Jordan Miller is putting up 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.
The Hurricanes receive 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Nijel Pack.
Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|J'wan Roberts
|11.5
|9.9
|1.8
|0.8
|1.9
|0
|Jamal Shead
|13.2
|2.1
|4.7
|1.9
|0.4
|1.3
|Jarace Walker
|9.7
|7.5
|1.7
|0.9
|2
|0.9
|Marcus Sasser
|16
|2.6
|2.2
|1.3
|0.1
|2.5
|Tramon Mark
|10.9
|5.5
|2
|1.4
|0.3
|0.9
Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Miller
|15.8
|7.6
|2.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.6
|Norchad Omier
|12.3
|9.9
|1.2
|1.1
|0.9
|0.2
|Isaiah Wong
|16.5
|4.3
|2.8
|1
|0.2
|1.6
|Nijel Pack
|14.7
|2.7
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.2
|Wooga Poplar
|9.8
|3.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|1.5
