Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, when the Houston Cougars play the Miami Hurricanes in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Houston's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Houston topped Auburn 81-64. With 26 points, Tramon Mark was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its previous game, Miami (FL) beat Indiana on Sunday, 85-69. Its high scorer was Isaiah Wong with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser registers a team-high 16.9 points per game. He is also posting 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

J'wan Roberts is tops on the Cougars at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 10.3 points.

Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Jarace Walker posts 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Mark is putting up 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is averaging a team-high 10.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the floor.

The Hurricanes receive 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

The Hurricanes receive 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Nijel Pack.

Wooga Poplar is putting up 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)