The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Houston is 21-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Cougars are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 134th.

The Cougars average just 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

When Houston scores more than 71.6 points, it is 22-0.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Houston is scoring 77.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (75.6).

The Cougars are ceding 54.4 points per game this season at home, which is 6.5 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (60.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Houston has fared worse at home this year, making 7.9 threes per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 39.3% percentage when playing on the road.

Houston Schedule