The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a place in the Elite Eight of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:15 PM. Houston is a 7.5-point favorite in the contest, which airs on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 137.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have gone over 137.5 combined points in 13 of 33 games this season.

The average point total in Houston's outings this year is 131.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Cougars have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Houston has been the favorite in 29 games this season and won 26 (89.7%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 24-2, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 77.8% chance to win.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 24 80% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have hit the over four times.

The 74.9 points per game the Cougars record are just 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

Houston is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

