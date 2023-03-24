The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are 6.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 138.5.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -6.5 138.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in 13 of 33 games this season.

Houston has had an average of 131.4 points in its games this season, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cougars are 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Houston has entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 26, or 89.7%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 24-2, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 75% chance to win.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 23 76.7% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Cougars have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

The Cougars put up only 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).

Houston is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 16-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 1-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

