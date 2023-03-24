The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 119 - Hornets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 14.5)

Hornets (+ 14.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Mavericks (27-42-4 ATS) have covered the spread 37% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Hornets (31-40-3) this season.

Dallas' games have gone over the total 53.4% of the time this season (39 out of 73), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (32 out of 74).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hornets are 15-43, while the Mavericks are 29-18 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

Dallas is 17th in the NBA with 113.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks 15th with 113.4 points allowed per contest.

The Mavericks are delivering only 22.6 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by draining 15.1 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 37.1%.

Of the shots attempted by Dallas in 2022-23, 51.4% of them have been two-pointers (61.9% of the team's made baskets) and 48.6% have been threes (38.1%).

