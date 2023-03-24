Mavericks vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 227.5.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-14.5
|227.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 36 times.
- The average point total in Dallas' games this season is 227.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks are 28-44-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Dallas has won 28 out of the 46 games, or 60.9%, in which it has been favored.
- Dallas has played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|36
|49.3%
|113.9
|225
|113.4
|230.8
|224.3
|Hornets
|42
|56.8%
|111.1
|225
|117.4
|230.8
|229.5
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks have gone 4-6 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Mavericks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Dallas has fared worse at home, covering 13 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.
- The Mavericks average 113.9 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hornets give up.
- Dallas has a 16-13 record against the spread and a 19-10 record overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|28-44
|1-0
|40-33
|Hornets
|34-40
|0-0
|32-42
Mavericks vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Hornets
|113.9
|111.1
|17
|27
|16-13
|22-7
|19-10
|16-13
|113.4
|117.4
|15
|22
|14-17
|18-9
|20-11
|16-11
