The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 227.5.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -14.5 227.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas' 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 36 times.
  • The average point total in Dallas' games this season is 227.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Mavericks are 28-44-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Dallas has won 28 out of the 46 games, or 60.9%, in which it has been favored.
  • Dallas has played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 36 49.3% 113.9 225 113.4 230.8 224.3
Hornets 42 56.8% 111.1 225 117.4 230.8 229.5

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • The Mavericks have gone 4-6 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of Mavericks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Dallas has fared worse at home, covering 13 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.
  • The Mavericks average 113.9 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hornets give up.
  • Dallas has a 16-13 record against the spread and a 19-10 record overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Mavericks and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 28-44 1-0 40-33
Hornets 34-40 0-0 32-42

Mavericks vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Hornets
113.9
Points Scored (PG)
 111.1
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
16-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-7
19-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-13
113.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.4
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
14-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-9
20-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-11

