When the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) and Charlotte Hornets (23-51) square off at American Airlines Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, Luka Doncic and Terry Rozier will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Doncic, Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Mavericks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Mavericks lost to the Warriors on Wednesday, 127-125. Their high scorer was Doncic with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 30 7 17 1 0 2 Jaden Hardy 27 5 1 1 1 6 Christian Wood 19 4 4 1 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is tops on his squad in points (32.9), rebounds (8.6) and assists (8.2) per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 34.6% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving is posting 27.4 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Christian Wood posts 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is putting up 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Reggie Bullock is averaging 7.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 19.6 3 3.1 0.7 0.2 2.3 Luka Doncic 15 3.3 4.7 0.5 0.1 1.5 Christian Wood 14.2 5.5 2.3 0.6 0.5 0.9 Jaden Hardy 13.3 2.4 1.8 0.4 0.2 2.4 Josh Green 11.3 3.9 2.6 0.4 0 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.