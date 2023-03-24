Reggie Bullock's Dallas Mavericks take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

Bullock put up 15 points in his last game, which ended in a 127-125 loss against the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a bet on Bullock's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.4 10.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.5 PRA -- 12.4 16 PR 11.5 11 14.5 3PM 2.5 2 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Reggie Bullock's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Hornets

Bullock is responsible for attempting 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

Bullock is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bullock's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.7 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Allowing 117.4 points per contest, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 46.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have conceded 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2021 33 9 4 2 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bullock or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.