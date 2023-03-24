Texas vs. Xavier: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) playing as 4.5-point favorites against the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 9:45 PM on CBS, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Region bracket final. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.
Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-4.5
|148.5
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- In 12 games this season, Texas and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points.
- Texas has had an average of 144.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Texas has been favored 22 times and won 19, or 86.4%, of those games.
- This season, Texas has won 13 of its 14 games, or 92.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.
Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|12
|36.4%
|77.7
|158.9
|67.2
|141
|141.9
|Xavier
|22
|68.8%
|81.2
|158.9
|73.8
|141
|152.0
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Longhorns have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.
- The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns average are just 3.9 more points than the Musketeers allow (73.8).
- When Texas totals more than 73.8 points, it is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|17-16-0
|8-10
|15-18-0
|Xavier
|17-15-0
|3-2
|20-12-0
Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Xavier
|17-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
