The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a spot in the Elite Eight of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 9:45 PM. Texas is a 4.5-point favorite in the matchup, which airs on CBS. The over/under is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 33 games this season, Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points.

The average point total in Texas' outings this year is 144.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.

Texas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 19 (86.4%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152.0

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have hit the over twice.

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Musketeers allow.

When Texas scores more than 73.8 points, it is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

