The Midwest Region bracket's No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) are 4.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:45 PM, live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 149.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 33 games this season, Texas and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 points.

Texas' outings this year have an average point total of 144.9, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.

Texas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 19 (86.4%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 65.5% chance to win.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns record are just 3.9 more points than the Musketeers give up (73.8).

Texas is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.