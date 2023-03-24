The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) will face off on Friday at TBA, live from T-Mobile Center, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Oddsmakers have declared Texas as the favorite to advance past the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket, giving the a 4.5-point edge. The point total is 148.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: TBD
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

  • Texas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points 12 times.
  • Texas has had an average of 144.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Longhorns are 17-16-0 ATS this season.
  • Texas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 19 (86.4%) of those contests.
  • Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9
Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

  • Texas has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have hit the over twice.
  • The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns average are just 3.9 more points than the Musketeers allow (73.8).
  • When Texas scores more than 73.8 points, it is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0
Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier
17-1 Home Record 15-2
4-6 Away Record 7-4
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

