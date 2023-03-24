A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) squaring off against the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 9:45 PM, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Regional final.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games this season have gone over the point total.

Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 34 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.

The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +4000, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

