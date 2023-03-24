Friday's game features the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) clashing at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 9:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 victory for Texas.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 148.5 total.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Xavier, who is 17-15-0 ATS. The Longhorns have a 15-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 20-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.

Texas averages 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and give up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas has won the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.