Friday's game at T-Mobile Center has the Texas Longhorns (28-8) matching up with the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at 9:45 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 victory for Texas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier should cover the spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. The Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

Texas ranks 163rd in college basketball at 32.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.0% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns put up 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball play), 4.2 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (21st in college basketball).

